South Korean musical ‘EQUAL’ to be telecast live in Singapore cinemas

Singapore cinema chain Golden Village will soon be holding exclusive live screenings of the Korean musical EQUAL, starring several K-pop stars.

On August 2, Golden Village Singapore opened bookings for its upcoming screenings of the live musical EQUAL, starring Wonho, DKB’s Lee Kyoung-yoon and Kim Jong-hyeong, as well as VICTON members Kang Seung-shik and Lim Se-jun.

Three screenings, which will be telecast simultaneously as the cast perform the musical live from Tokyo, Japan, have been announced. While the storyline for all three will be identical, each iteration of the musical will be performed by different members of the cast.

The first two shows taking place on August 13 will star the members of VICTON and DKB. Meanwhile, the final August 14 screening will feature Wonho and VICTON’s Lim Se-jun.

EQUAL will screen exclusively at Golden Village Funan, in its Deluxe Plus theatre. Tickets are going at S$64 for GV members, and S$66 for the public. View more details and book tickets here.

Based on the play of the same name by Japanese writer and director Kenichi Suemitsu, EQUAL is set in 17th century Europe, where society is overrun by witch hunts and the Black Death. It follows a pair of best friends, Theo and Nicola, the latter of whom remains locked in their shared cabin due to a terminal illness.

Theo, who is a doctor, attempts to cure his friend’s sickness using information he finds in a mysterious book of alchemy. However, the pair begin exhibiting bizarre behaviour as Nicola’s death draws closer.