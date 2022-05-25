South Korean singer and ex-LEDApple member Han Byul debuts with Malay-language single ‘Bukan Milikmu’

The Malaysia-based South Korean singer Han Byul has released his first-ever Malay-language single following his pivot away from a budding K-pop career, primarily in the 2010s group LEDApple.

The single, titled ‘Bukan Milikmu’ (‘Not Your Property’), arrived last Friday (May 20) via Warner Music Malaysia. Han Byul – who was previously a member of Korean boyband LEDApple – has released a ballad that wouldn’t be out of place in a K-drama, a comparison he invites. “The theatrical ballad is filled with musical elements and an arrangement akin to K-drama OSTs that will certainly move listeners,” the singer born Jang Han-Byul told the New Straits Times.

“‘Bukan Milikmu’ is a sad song that tells of the longing of a man for the person he loves who means the world to him but the feeling is poisoned by all sorts of hurtful emotions.”

Listen to Han Byul’s ‘Bukan Milikmu’ below.

‘Bukan Milikmu’ is Jang’s first release as Han Byul, and was actually conceived while the singer was filming a telemovie with composer Hazama, who expressed a wish to work with Byul. Hazama sent Jang several demos, with the singer falling in love with ‘Bukan Milikmu’ before enlisting another composer in Omar K to work on the track.

Jang actually finished recording the single last year, but decided to hold off on releasing it due to Malaysia’s pandemic restrictions.

Jang was part of the Korean boyband LEDApple that formed in 2010, and was designated leader of the group while still a dental student in Australia, though the role eventually fell to guitarist Youngjun in 2012. Jang would go on to leave the band in 2014 to pursue a solo career, with label Starkim Entertainment attempting to keep the group together to no avail as LEDApple disbanded in 2016.

Jang would go on to release the single ‘One A.M.’ in 2018, among a string of contributions to series soundtracks, including ‘Winter Wind’ for the 2016 thriller series Remember: War of The Son. He fell in love with Malaysia after winning the 2019 edition of satellite TV station Astro Ria’s annual singing competition Big Stage.

As Jang explained to the New Straits Times, “After trying my luck in the Big Stage 2019 competition, my journey took a different turn and now Malaysia has become my second home.

“Although I have fans all over the world, my heart remains with fans in Malaysia.”