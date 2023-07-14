‘South Park’ has been remade using AI and it’s “fucked”

South Park has become the latest TV show to have episodes remade with AI, with the results branded as “fucked” by fans.

Through the recent mainstream exposure of AI, many TV shows and films have been in the firing lines for computer-generated reinventions, including a recent Seinfeld spoof.

Clips of the often profane quotes that make up the remade show have been shared on a TikTok account created by the human behind the AI prompt.

In response, fans have shared their thoughts on the creation, with one writing: “They finally made AI south park and it’s just as fucked as i expected.”

Another joked: “This is just a normal south park episode.”

See some clips from the show below.

Elsewhere, Hollywood studios have proposed to use artificial intelligence to scan the faces of extras and use their likeness in perpetuity — and people are comparing the situation to a recent episode of Black Mirror.

On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) officially declared its intention to go on strike, with one of the many areas of concern for the union being the use of AI within the industry.

During a press conference, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had made a so-called “groundbreaking” proposal that, with the use of AI, would allow the likenesses of film and television background performers to be used indefinitely.

Many also voiced their concerns over Marvel’s new series Secret Invasion, due to it featuring an AI-generated opening credit sequence, instead of the work of human animators.