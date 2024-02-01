Soyou leaves K-pop agency Big Planet Made after two years

South Korean singer Soyou, formerly of girl group SISTAR, has parted ways with K-pop agency Big Planet Made.

In a statement released today (February 1), per Sports DongA, Big Planet Made announced that Soyou’s exclusive contract with the K-pop agency has expired and both side have “mutually agreed” to terminate their contract.

Big Planet Made said that the decision came after “long and in-depth discussions” between the company and Soyou, with both agreeing to “respect each other’s opinions” with regards to the exclusive contract.

Soyou signed with Big Planet Made in September 2021, and was one of the K-pop agency’s earliest artists. The former SISTAR member had left Starship Entertainment, her long-time label of 11 years, earlier the same month.

During her time under Big Planet Made, Soyou released two mini-albums: 2022’s ‘Day & Night’ and 2023’s ‘Summer Recipe’. The latter was notably led by the single ‘Aloha’, featuring former SISTAR bandmate Bora.

Big Planet Made was founded in 2021, and is currently home to South Korean artists such as girl group VIVIZ, former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon, singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin and rapper Be’O, among others.

In related news, SISTAR sub-unit SISTAR19, comprising Bora and Hyolyn, recently made their comeback with the single ‘No More (Ma Boy)’. In an interview with NME, the dup said that their reunion had “always been at the back of our minds”, and also teased a potential return of all four SISTAR members.

Elsewhere, Hyolyn previously opened up about the difficulties behind running her own label, bridʒ, saying that while she gets to “keep everything I make, but running the agency hasn’t been very profitable”.