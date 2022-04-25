Soyou shares pensive teaser for new single ‘Business’, featuring BE’O

Soloist and ex-SISTAR member Soyou has unveiled a teaser for ‘Business’, the lead single off her upcoming mini-album ‘Day & Night’.

Yesterday (April 24), the singer shared a new teaser the music video of her upcoming song, ‘Business’. The track, which features South Korean rapper and BPM Entertainment labelmate BE’O, will be the lead single off her third mini-album ‘Day & Night’, which arrives on April 27 at 6pm KST.

In the clip, Soyou sits by the window in a high-rise apartment, appearing deep in thought as she gazes at the night time city lights outside while a snippet of the song’s acoustic guitar instrumental plays.

Advertisement

The upcoming six-track record also includes features by South Korean singers Jukjae and DAVII on the songs ‘마음’ (translates to ‘heart’) and ‘나무’ (meaning ‘tree’) respectively. Notably, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa will also be joining Soyou on the song ‘Some 2’, which appears to reference her hit 2014 collaboration single with Junggigo, ‘Some’.

Aisde from her contributions to K-drama OSTs, ‘Day & Night’ will mark Soyou’s first official release under BPM Entertainment after signing with the agency in September 2021, following her departure from longtime agency Starship Entertainment the same month.

The vocalist’s last music release under Starship was the single ‘Good Night My Love’, which featured Babylon and Slow Minsteady as composers and K-pop veteran Lee Hyo-ri as a lyricist.

Advertisement

Following SISTAR’s disbandment in 2017, Soyou went on to pursue a solo career in music, making her solo debut in 2018 with the mini-album ‘Re:Born’. She followed it up with her second mini-album ‘Re:Fresh’ in the same year.