‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ soundtrack arrives featuring Lil Wayne, Saweetie, G-Eazy and more

The official soundtrack for the forthcoming Space Jam sequel A New Legacy has been released – you can listen to it below.

The much anticipated animated/live-action film starring LeBron James lands in UK and US cinemas – and via HBO Max – on July 16, and its all-star soundtrack has now arrived a week before the film’s release.

Prior to its release, the album was previewed with the release of Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin‘s ‘We Win’, and SAINt JHN and SZA‘s ‘Just For Me’.

Other features on the album include: Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, G-Eazy, BROCKHAMPTON, Lil Uzi Vert, Leon Bridges, John Legend, Big Freedia, Salt-N-Pepa and many more.

You can listen to the soundtrack and see its tracklisting in full below:

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ tracklisting:

01. Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – ‘We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)’

02. 24kGoldn – ‘Control The World’ (feat. Lil Wayne)

03. Chance the Rapper – ‘See Me Fly’ (feat. John Legend & Symba)

04. Saweetie – ‘Hoops’ (feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll)

05. Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Pump Up The Jam’

06. SAINt JHN – ‘Just For Me’ (feat. SZA)

07. John Legend – ‘Crowd Go Crazy’

08. Jonas Brothers – ‘Mercy’

09. Lil Tecca & Aminé – ‘Gametime’

10. Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – ‘About That Time’

11. BROCKHAMPTON – ‘MVP’

12. Cordae & DUCKWRTH – ‘Settle The Score’

13. Big Freedia – ‘Goin’ Looney’

14. Joyner Lucas – ‘Shoot My Shot’

15. Leon Bridges – ‘My Guy’

16. Anthony Ramos – ‘The Best’

Meanwhile, the original Space Jam has been given a new, 4K re-release ahead of the sequel coming out this summer.

The 1996 classic with Michael Jordan received a 4K Steelbook Blu-ray re-release on July 5 and can be purchased here.

As reported on Digital Spy, The Space Jam – Titans of Cult Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook – comes with a new commentary from director Joe Pytka as well as new artwork, vinyl stickers and a limited edition pin.