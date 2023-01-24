Sparks re-sign to Island Records almost 50 years after breakthrough album

Sparks have returned to Island Records after almost 50 years to release their 26th studio album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’.

The Los Angeles duo’s breakthrough third record, ‘Kimono My House’, came out via the label back in 1974. Sparks remained with Island until 1976. Their seventh LP, 1977’s ‘Introducing Sparks’, was released through Columbia (US) and CBS (UK).

Today (January 24), Sparks – comprising brothers Ron and Russell Mael – have confirmed that the follow-up to 2020’s ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’ will arrive on May 26. Pre-orders are currently not available.

Per a press release, the forthcoming full-length project sees the band continue down a “unique and uncompromising path”, and is described as a “bold, genre defying, modern masterpiece”.

The group are yet to share a single, tracklist or official artwork for ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’. See the announcement tweet below.

BREAKING NEWS! Sparks signs with Island Records! New album coming May 2023!#TheGirlIsCryingInHerLatte ☕️ pic.twitter.com/76YsObTVwy — SPARKS (@sparksofficial) January 24, 2023

Speaking of their return to Island, Sparks said in a joint statement: “Funny how things work! One of the most memorable periods for Sparks, the one that forever cemented our relationship with the UK and also exposed Sparks to a bigger audience around the world, was the 70s Island Records era.

“And here we find ourselves in 2023, almost 50 years later, re-signing with Island Records, again with an album that we all feel is as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”

They continued: “We’re happy that after so much time, we’ve reconnected with Island, sharing the same spirit of adventure that we all had way back when, but with our new album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’.”

Louis Bloom, Island President, added: “Sparks have always been one of the most original, ground-breaking and creative groups in pop and their longevity is partly down to their ability to constantly reinvent themselves. It’s an honour and thrill having Sparks back on Island.

“Next year it will be 50 years since Island released ‘Kimono My House’. That album sounded like it came from the future and once again with ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, Ron & Russell have created a pop masterpiece that sounds like no one else.”

Sparks revealed that they were in the studio at work on a new album last summer.

The duo recently announced a pair of headline concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London for this May. You can find any remaining tickets here.

To coincide with their new album, Sparks are set to embark on a world tour including the soon-to-be-announced largest headline show of the band’s career in the US.