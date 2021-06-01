Spector have announced details of their third album ‘Now Or Whenever’, as well as teasing the record with lead single ‘Catch You On The Way Back’.

The forthcoming album from the London band is their latest release since 2020’s ‘Non Fiction’ EP, and will arrive on October 1 via Moth Noise.

Describing the lead single, frontman Fred Macpherson explained how it took on a whole new meaning after it became the last track the outfit managed to record before the UK’s coronavirus lockdowns.

“‘Catch You on the Way Back In’ is a 160bpm bon voyage: an ‘until next time’ for when you don’t know how long the next time might be,” said Macpherson.

“It’s music for closing and music for opening, and strangely both the first track we started for the album and the last before we didn’t see each other in the flesh for six months. It’s more of a drinking song than a thinking song, so it will probably make most sense when we’re all allowed in the same room again.”

Speaking about the record as a whole, the band said it was inspired by the “paradoxically mundane/extreme present” that people the world over are currently living through.

“In some ways this is our first proper guitar album”, said Fred.

“And the first album we’ve made in one studio in one sitting which is crazy. Next year will be the tenth anniversary of ‘Enjoy It While It Lasts’ which feels like forever, but I think it’s taken us that long to work out what’s good about us and how to capture it. Which kind of makes ‘Now Or Whenever’ both a sequel and a reboot. Had last year unfolded differently, maybe this would be our big depressing opus, but when positivity’s taken away you have to create your own, and somehow that’s left us with our most upbeat record yet.”

Spector’s Jed Cullen added: “When there are huge changes happening on a global level and absolutely nothing happening on a local level, people ask you how you’ve been, what you’ve been up to etc. and there’s not much to say that they don’t already know.

“So we start talking and writing about the past and the future as if to escape from this paradoxically mundane/extreme present. Then you step back and you realise that the strange conditions of the time are pervading your conversations and it’s coming out in the music in ways you didn’t expect.”

Check out the album’s tracklist in full below.

01. ‘When Saturday Comes’

02. ‘Catch You On The Way Back In’

03. ‘Do You Wanna Drive’

04. ‘Norwegian Air’

05. ‘Funny Way of Showing It’

06. ‘No One Knows Better’

07. ‘I’m Not Crying You’re Crying’

08. ‘Bad Summer’

09. ‘D-Roy’

10. ‘This Time Next Year’

11. ‘An American Warehouse In London’