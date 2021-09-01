Spice Girls announce 25th anniversary re-release of debut album

To celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album, Spice Girls will be releasing a deluxe edition featuring bonus tracks, b-sides and previously unheard recordings.

Curated by the band, ‘Spice25’ will be released October 29 as a 2CD set inside an A5 hardback book. There’s also set to be a variety of vinyl and cassette versions alongside an Apple exclusive remastered edition of the original album using Dolby Atmos.

Today (September 1) the group shared a version of ‘Say You’ll Be There’ with Judd Lander’s harmonica replaced by a saxophone solo.

Advertisement

Speaking about the anniversary, Mel B said: “All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me – gay, straight, brown, black, shy or loud like me – to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves.

“All I hope – 25 years on – is that message has been heard loud and clear. It’s true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit or put on Vic’s iconic pout!”

SURPRISE!! 🎉 To mark the 25th Anniversary of our debut album ‘Spice’ we are releasing a limited edition collection of vinyl and cassettes PLUS a 2CD deluxe featuring some previously unreleased tracks and demos. You can pre-order now 💕 #SPICE25 – https://t.co/0puSjzmONB pic.twitter.com/qJR70ClHyx — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) September 1, 2021

Geri Halliwell added: “From the first wannabe baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn’t seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes and who have shared our dreams.

“It’s been 25 years of pure magic. Spice Girls forever!”

Advertisement

‘Spice’ was originally released in 1996 and went on to become the third biggest selling record of the decade, featuring tracks like ‘Wannabe’, ‘2 Become 1’ and ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

Earlier this year, a previously unheard Spice Girls song ‘Feed Your Love’ was released as part of an EP to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single ‘Wannabe’

Emma Bunton has also said she’s “sure” the group will tour again after the pandemic.

“I’m dying to do it again. I’m waiting to see what’s going on in the world. You can’t book anything yet, so we’re waiting for that moment, but I’m sure that will happen when we can!”