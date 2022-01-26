Spice Girls manager launches TikTok band, The Future X

The Spice Girls former manager Simon Fuller has launched a new band, which was formed on TikTok.

The Future X are a group of three singers and four dancers who were all discovered on the social media app.

The announcement hailed how the line-up “demonstrates the platform’s unique ability to showcase extraordinary new talent”.

The search for the group began last autumn as aspiring band members auditioned via videos of themselves posted to TikTok. Over the course of five weeks, the hashtag #NextInMusic generated over 300 million views. The final seven were chosen by Simon Fuller.

The group’s seven members are made up of singers Angie Green, Luke Brown and Maci Wood and dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas.

You can listen to the group here:

Speaking about the new group, Fuller said: “We have spent a year working in partnership with TikTok to find the best talent on their platform and I am thrilled with the resulting group.

“The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: Authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers.”

Ole Obermann, global head of music, TikTok, added: “Simon and his team are always at the forefront of music and cultural trends, and we’re delighted they’ve worked with TikTok to find exciting new talent in this way.

“TikTok is where new music creators and artists are finding their voice, sharing their creativity and inspiring others to do the same – so it feels right that The Future X has come together from emerging TikTok talent.

“We can’t wait to see what the band achieve and know our community will love sharing in their journey and of course their music through their presence on TikTok.”

The group are currently in the studio putting together their first album and preparing for their first live gigs in March 2022.

Fans can follow the group by visiting The Future X hub on TikTok.