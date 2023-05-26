Spice Girls tease new announcement featuring all five members

The Spice Girls have hinted that a mystery project is in the works, featuring all five original members.
Scary Spice (aka Mel B) recently told The Sun that the pop group are putting the finishing touches on a new project that will be revealed “pretty soon”. She also shared that this will be something that the fans will love.
“We are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love,” she told the publication.
She also confirmed that Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) is taking part in the project, and revealed that it wasn’t hard convincing Beckham to take part, it was more about the timing.
“Well, it’s not even about convincing her. I mean, she dressed me and my mum for when I got my MBE, so we’ve kind of always been in contact,” Mel B explained. “It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing. She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time and we’ve managed to do that, so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”
Back in 2019 the group reunited as a four-piece without Victoria for their most recent stadium tour. Last year Beckham explained why she couldn’t commit to participating in a Spice Girls reunion.
“I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls. But I think that now, with everything else that I’ve got going on with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children, I couldn’t commit to that,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
In other news, the Spice Girls released an alternative never-seen-before music video in celebration of their ’90s smash hit ‘Stop’, which hit its 25th anniversary back in March.
The band also released an alternative video for ‘Spice Up Your Life’ in honour of its 25th anniversary.
Mel B had alluded to the band performing at Glastonbury 2023 on The Big Narstie Show, saying that she’d love to do a special performance at Worthy Farm. However, Mel C then announced that the band wouldn’t be able to take part due to schedule conflicts.
“We would love to do Glasto,” she said. “It just doesn’t fit with the current plan with the girls. We do want to get back on stage – everything is up in the air.”