Listen to Sponge Cola’s ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’-inspired anthem ‘Hometown’

Filipino rock band Sponge Cola have released a new single ‘Hometown’, inspired by the hit 2021 Korean drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Produced by DJ Joey Santos, the uptempo track kicks off with a four-on-the-floor rhythm and arpeggiated synthesisers, gradually introducing sparkling guitars and backing vocals before exploding into an anthemic bridge section. Touching on themes of homecoming, the song’s essence is conveyed through frontman Yael Yuzon’s concise hook: “You’re all that I needed tonight / And it’s you that I see when the night is darkest”.

In a press statement, Yuzon expressed that the song was also meant as a tribute to Filipino communities abroad: “As we call and respond to the echoes of Philippine diaspora, home is where the heart is, and ‘Hometown’ is not just a song about a place; it’s love, hope, and warmth; it’s the people.”

Advertisement

Yuzon first teased the track on Twitter in October 2021, where he stated that he wrote a song based on Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. On the smash series, the frontman stated: “Nice show no? Para kang nagbakasyon sa isang [It’s like you’re on vacation in a] coastal town with lots of love stories unfolding.” In a separate tweet, the singer-songwriter debated on whether to call the song ‘Hometown’ or ‘Penguins And Polar Bears’, eventually settling on the former.

The track was released following the alternative rock veterans’ 20th anniversary ‘The Jeepney Tour 2022’, which took them to Canada last month. Kicking off in Calgary on November 4, the tour saw the quartet perform in a total of six cities, including Toronto, where they concluded the tour on November 18.

‘Hometown’ also arrives ahead of the band’s 20th anniversary celebration concert. Entitled ‘Bottom’s Up!’, the performance is slated to take place tonight (December 14) at Manila’s PETA Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase on SM Tickets’ website and outlets across the Philippines.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha premiered in August 2021 on Netflix, and follows the story of a dentist – played by Shin Min-a – who decides to open a clinic in an idyllic seaside town, where she falls in love with a handyman, played by Kim Seon-ho. The series at one point became the ninth highest-viewed programme on Netflix, and was eventually featured as one of NME’s top 10 Korean dramas of 2021.

Highlighting the series’ heartwarming tenor, NME’s Mariel Abanes wrote: “Every episode is like a warm embrace from those once-strangers-turned-family, offering comfort and respite whether you’re experiencing the highs or lows of every day.”