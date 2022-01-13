Sponge Cola release music video for new single ‘Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito’

Filipino alternative rock band Sponge Cola have released a music video for their latest single, ‘Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito’.

Released yesterday (January 12), the single is the first look into their upcoming album, which will be their eighth as a band.

‘Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito’ is a simmering rock ballad that deals with the complications of a break-up.

Its music video takes on a similarly sombre tone, albeit one with supernatural elements. It stars actress Heaven Peralejo as a vampire whose aversion to sunlight is matched by her fear of loneliness.

Directed by Lamar Roque, watch the music video for ‘Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito’ here.

Frontman and vocalist Yael Yuzon wrote the single about “walking away” from a relationship and how it is “theoretically easy but usually isn’t,” according to a press statement.

“Whether it’s comfort and familiarity, an inability to be alone or whatnot, most people who leave find themselves circling back which isn’t something people tend to focus on since we usually think of the ones left behind,” he added.

Yuzon also mentioned in a press release that the music video “took almost a year” to put together, due to recurring lockdowns and delays.

“It was a long logistical juggling act that must have added to the weight of the end product,” he said. “We’re mighty proud of the visual masterpiece.”

The band’s drummer Tedmark Cruz also praised the contributions of Peralejo, adding that “being part of a shoot with the nicest people just makes everyone’s jobs a lot easier.”

Last October, Sponge Cola released ‘Alamat’, which served as the official theme song for the fifth anniversary of MOONTON Games’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the Philippines.