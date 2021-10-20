Sponge Cola vocalist Yael Yuzon has written a song inspired by ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’

Yael Yuzon, the singer of Filipino rock band Sponge Cola, has written a new song inspired by the Korean drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The singer-songwriter said as much in a series of tweets on Sunday, October 17. “Relatable characters ni Kim Seon-Ho i guess. I write about things that move me. Nice show no?” he said.

Wrote a song about Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Happened sa Start Up last year, happened again with hometown. Relatable characters ni Kim Seon-Ho i guess. I write about things that move me. Nice show no? Para kang nagbakasyon sa isang coastal town with lots of love stories unfolding. — Yael Yrastorza Yuzon (@yaelyraz) October 17, 2021

In a separate tweet, Yuzon shared that the song carries the “perfect balance of light & weight”, and that he was deciding between naming the song ‘PENGUINS AND POLAR BEARS’ or ‘HOMETOWN’.

On Monday (October 18), Yuzon shared that he was recording the song, along with emojis of a penguin and polar bear, suggesting that he’s decided on its title.

Recording vocals 🐧🐻‍❄️💙 — Yael Yrastorza Yuzon (@yaelyraz) October 18, 2021

The song would be the second that Yuzon has written while inspired by a Korean drama. Sponge Cola released the first, ‘Siguro Nga’, in late December. It was inspired by last year’s Start-Up.

“Immediately after the shock of episode 9, I literally picked up a guitar and began writing the song,” Yuzon shared in a statement, following the release of ‘Siguro Nga’.

Earlier this month, Sponge Cola released ‘Alamat’, a track they penned for the fifth anniversary of MOONTON Games’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the Philippines.

It was reported earlier this month that Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha had become the ninth most-watched Netflix show in the world – the second South Korean show in that list after the runaway hit Squid Game.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has become so popular that its producers have asked viewers to stop visiting filming locations, so as to avoid disturbing residents.