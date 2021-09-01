Spooky Wet Dreams announce sophomore album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’

Malaysian indie rock band Spooky Wet Dreams have announced their upcoming album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’.

The record will be their second album, following their 2018 debut ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’. The band announced the news yesterday evening (September 1) on Malaysia’s independence day, or Merdeka Day.

“Writing this album during the pandemic was difficult, but it helped us realise what’s truly important,” the band said in a statement. “‘Dewa Kotaraya’ will be full of your stories – both good and bad. This one’s for all of you.”

Advertisement

Unlike the first record, this one was written and recorded in various locations, Spooky Wet Dreams said, so they could “find the ‘soul’ to the stories and sounds contained in this album”.

It will also consist of 13 tracks, which the band noted is five more than their debut. “Don’t complain there aren’t enough songs!” they joked. The album’s release date has yet to be confirmed.

The visuals for ‘Dewa Kotaraya’ will be handled by art collective Kekabumi, who worked with the band on their debut album, along with singer-songwriter Lunadira and indie rock bands Lust and Senja.

Known for their politically charged lyrics, the band explored Malaysia’s tumultuous political climate with a satirical lens in ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’.

Advertisement

When asked by NME last year if the band would continue to address politics in their songwriting, Spooky Wet Dreams vocalist Ze said, “We can’t seem to get ourselves away from trouble. But I think, if it’s necessary, and if it’s right then why not? There’s no reason to keep it to just Twitter rants.”

Hailing from Klang Valley, Spooky Wet Dreams was formed in 2015 by founding members (also twin brothers) Shazwan Zulkiffli (Ze) and Shazwani Zulkiffli (Nani), later joined by Salihin Rizal (Sal), Aqil Nasri, Matt Liew, and Aiman Sulhi. That same year, the group released their debut EP ‘Cold Pizza Party’.

Last year, the band released ‘Tutur Dengan Bulan’, a single meant to close a chapter of their career begun by their debut album.