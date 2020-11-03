Spooky Wet Dreams announce new single, ‘Tutur Dengan Bulan’

Spooky Wet Dreams have announced a new single, ‘Tutur Dengan Bulan’, which will close a chapter for the Malaysian rock band.

The sextet say the new single, which will arrive on November 17, will mark the end of their ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’ era – a reference to their 2018 debut album of the same name.

Check out the band’s announcement below.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Final single of the #KDUMH era? To close the Koleksi Dendangan chapter, the band has decided to release a new single entitled ‘Tutur Dengan Bulan’ on Spotify. OUT this November 17th! #SpookyFarewell pic.twitter.com/RfHt9skbtU — Spooky Wet Dreams (@SpookyWetDreams) November 2, 2020

The band’s initial post, which included the hashtag #SpookyFarewell, led a number of fans to believe that the band would be stepping away from music, prompting them to later clarify that they will return when the next album is ready.

Yaaaa. Kami akan kembali lepas album yang seterusnya sudah siap 🤘 — Spooky Wet Dreams (@SpookyWetDreams) November 2, 2020

Spooky Wet Dreams’ debut album, ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’, which translates to ‘A Musical Collection For The Future’, earned the band acclaim in Malaysia for their satirical songs that targetted the country’s politics.

The album, which features tracks like ‘Elephant In The Room’ and ‘Irama Propaganda’, criticises the previous Malaysian government’s abuses of power, calling on the country’s youth to rise up and stand against corruption and wealth inequality.

Spooky Wet Dream’s frontman Ze said in an interview with the South China Morning Post earlier this year that he always had his gripes with the government, but his dissatisfaction intensified when at the age of 15 he mourned a friend who he says was shot dead by a police officer. “The album was inspired by real and personal stories of mine and the other band members,” Ze said.