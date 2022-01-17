Spooky Wet Dreams preview new album ‘Dewa Kotaraya’ with fresh single ‘Seru’

Malaysian indie rock band Spooky Wet Dreams have shared a new track, ‘Seru’, a taste of their next album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’.

The single arrived on major streaming platforms on Monday (January 17). Per a press release, the band revealed that ‘Seru’ was written by vocalist Ze and tells the story of someone who tries his best to make an honest living but is burdened by life’s harshest obstacles.

The track starts off slow, with faint percussion and guitar chords set against piano keys, before building to a crescendo complete with soaring vocals and emotive lead guitars.

Listen to ‘Seru’ below.

‘Seru’ serves as the first preview of Spooky Wet Dreams’ upcoming sophomore album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’. The band first announced the album in September, revealing that it will contain 13 tracks. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

“Writing this album during the pandemic was difficult, but it helped us realise what’s truly important,” the band said in a statement announcing the record. “‘Dewa Kotaraya’ will be full of your stories – both good and bad. This one’s for all of you.”

The band have also confirmed that “the new & improved Spooky Wet Dreams” will perform at Hari Atas Angin, a Malaysian festival that will host bands such as Johny Comes Lately and 6ixthSense, in February. Spooky Wet Dreams have promised that “attendees will be the FIRST to hear our new song(s) live alongside your favourite classics”.

‘Seru’ also marks the band’s first release since November 2020. They last released the single, ‘Tutur Dengan Bulan’, which signalled the end of the era of their 2018 album ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’.

On ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’, the band explored Malaysia’s tumultuous political climate through tracks laced with satirical commentary. In a 2020 interview with NME, vocalist Ze addressed if the band will continue to tackle politics through their music.

“Maybe, you know us. We can’t seem to get ourselves away from trouble. But I think, if it’s necessary, and if it’s right then why not? There’s no reason to keep it to just Twitter rants,” he said.