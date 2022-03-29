Spooky Wet Dreams share energetic new single, ‘Barai’

Malaysian indie rock band Spooky Wet Dreams have shared a new track, entitled ‘Barai’.

Released exclusively on the band’s YouTube page on Friday (March 25). The energetic track sees Spooky Wet Dreams deliver distorted guitar riffs and finger-tapped solos, a tight bass line and punchy percussion.

Listen to ‘Barai’ below.

‘Barai’ serves as the third preview of the Malaysian band’s upcoming sophomore album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’. Prior to ‘Barai’, the band released the singles ‘Seru’ and ‘Beza’ in January and February respectively.

The band have also kicked off pre-orders for ‘Dewa Kotaraya’, which will be released digitally on May 25. Pre-orders close April 17 – get yours here.

Spooky Wet Dreams first announced the album in September, revealing that it will contain 13 tracks. “Don’t complain there aren’t enough songs!” they joked, noting that it carries five more tracks than their debut effort.

Prior to ‘Seru’, Spooky Wet Dreams released the single ‘Tutur Dengan Bulan’ in November 2020, signalling the end of the era begun by their 2018 album ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’.

With ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’, the band explored Malaysia’s tumultuous political climate through tracks laced with satirical commentary. In a 2020 interview with NME, vocalist Ze addressed if the band will continue to tackle politics through their music: “We can’t seem to get ourselves away from trouble. But I think, if it’s necessary, and if it’s right then why not?”

Ze also recently spoke to NME about a controversial entertainment tax the government of Selangor has said it wants to enforce for live shows in the state. “If the government wants to start enforcing such taxes, they should focus on reworking the foundation first,” he said.