Spooky Wet Dreams share heartbreaking music video for ‘Beza’

Malaysian indie rock band Spooky Wet Dreams have unveiled a music video for their latest single, ‘Beza’.

Released on Tuesday (February 15), the track – and its accompanying music video – features additional vocals from Celyn Chow of Malaysian pop punk band Night Skies and Visions, and saxophonist Syed Daniel of Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang.

Watch the music video for ‘Beza’ below.

The music video for ‘Beza’ tells the story of an interracial couple who fall in love after meeting at a convenience store. After moving in, the two try their best to learn more about their partner’s culture, but ultimately fail and break up. The end of the video reveals that the entire scenario was just a dream, and the two go their separate ways.

‘Beza’ marks the second track that Spooky Wet Dreams have shared from their upcoming album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’. In January, the band released the album’s first single, ‘Seru’.

The band first announced the album in September, revealing that it will contain 13 tracks. The album’s release date and tracklist have yet to be confirmed.

Prior to ‘Seru’, Spooky Wet Dreams released the single ‘Tutur Dengan Bulan’ in November 2020, signalling the end of the era of their 2018 album ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’.

In that album, the band explored Malaysia’s tumultuous political climate through tracks laced with satirical commentary. In a 2020 interview with NME, vocalist Ze addressed if the band will continue to tackle politics through their music: “We can’t seem to get ourselves away from trouble. But I think, if it’s necessary, and if it’s right then why not?”