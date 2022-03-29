Sports Team have announced plans to release their second album ‘Gulp’ and shared the first taster from the record, ‘R Entertainment’ – listen below.

The announcement comes swiftly after the band hinted at the release of new music yesterday (March 28).

They also shared a screenshot of an email on Twitter earlier this month, the subject of which was “Album masters from Randy”. The caption of the post read: “Hits only. New music before the month’s out.”

Sports Team have now announced that their second album, ‘Gulp’, will be out on July 22 via Island Records and shared their new single, which you can listen to below.

Speaking about the track, Sports Team said ‘R Entertainment’ explores the “packaging down of all human experience into entertainment, prompted by the infinite scroll through social feeds and the manic formlessness of the images we are hit with every day. Graphic news interrupted by ads for season 17 of The Bodyguard, news as a rubbernecking, passively waiting for the next drop of horror as we flick through recipes”.

The band have also revealed the artwork and full tracklist for their new album, both of which you can view below.

It is available to pre-order now on vinyl, CD and cassette here.

The full tracklisting for ‘Gulp’ is as follows:

‘The Game’ ‘Dig!’ ‘The Drop’ ‘Cool It Kid’ ‘Unstuck’ ‘R Entertainment’ ‘Kool Aid’ ‘Getting Better’ ‘Fingers (Taken Off)’ ‘Light Industry’

The band have also announced a last minute concert at London’s Mascara Bar in Stoke Newington tomorrow night at 8pm BST. You can find more information here.

Tomorrow night 8pm Mascara Bar, Stoke Newington. No snitches. — Sports Team (@SportsTeam_) March 29, 2022

Sports Team’s last album was their debut release, 2020’s ‘Deep Down Happy’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Richards wrote: “They’ll get as much hate as they will adoration: you’re either with them or you’re not.

“Whichever side you come down on, having the singer of an indie band in 2020 sincerely saying he wants to play Knebworth feels like a refreshing shot in the arm for a genre whose mission statement has been ‘we make music for ourselves – if anyone else likes it, that’s a bonus’ for over a decade. Across ‘Deep Down Happy’, Sports Team show they’ve got the tunes to begin that journey in earnest.”

The band are gearing up to play this year’s BBC 6 Radio Music Festival later this week. The annual live music event is set to take place in multiple venues in Cardiff from April 1-3, marking the first in-person festival to be held by 6 Music since 2020.

They will also play Live At Leeds: In The Park. The event takes place June 4 and also features The Vaccines, Bombay Bicycle Club, Arlo Parks, Sea Girls, Easy Life, Holly Humberstone, The Snuts and more.