Sports Team release charity football shirt in protest of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sports Team have released a charity England football shirt in protest of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The 2022 World Cup kicked off last weekend but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alledged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused backlash.

Announcing their charity t-shirt, Sports Team wrote: “It’s Qatar 2022, which means there’s never been a better time to buy a bootleg shirt where absolutely 0 per cent of the profits will go to FIFA.”

Advertisement

“It’s low-quality, probably won’t be delivered on time and all about the cash. The perfect tribute to this year’s World Cup,” Sports Team continued before confirming all the profits would be going to Stonewall, “a charity who fight for the freedom, equity and potential of LGBTQ+ people everywhere, all year round – not just during the World Cup.”

“They’re also behind the Rainbow Laces campaign which works to increase visibility for LGBTQ+ people in sport which you’re probably already aware of through their work with the Premier League,” the band added.

In the run-up to the tournament beginning, Dua Lipa denied rumours that she was to perform at the opening ceremony and called on Qatar to “fulfil all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” while Rod Stewart revealed that he also turned down the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations for moral reasons.

Meanwhile Morgan Freeman has been heavily criticised for helping to officially launch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Earlier this week, Welsh football fans claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of their World Cup match with the USA on Monday (November 21). In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and that it planned to address the matter with FIFA.

Advertisement

However, FIFA are now set to allow rainbow hats and flags into World Cup stadiums in a policy U-turn.

The news came after it was announced that England and Wales would no longer wear ‘OneLove’ armbands during matches, which were designed as a gesture to support LGBT+ rights, but has now seen teams threatened with sanctions by FIFA for wearing them. At their match with Japan, the German team protested by wearing rainbows on their boots and training kit and covering their mouths in a team photo.