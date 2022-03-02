Sports Team say new music is on the way soon

New music looks to be on the way from Sports Team this month.

Today (March 2), the band took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an email, the subject of which was “Album masters from Randy.”

They accompanied it with a tweet which said: “Hits only. New music before the month’s out.”

Advertisement

Sports Team followed it up with another Tweet which said: “Might be A few surprise features on the record. Think Rob Stewart but younger and less handsome.”

You can see the tweets below:

Hits only. New music before the month's out. pic.twitter.com/RgKTZfH4AB — Sports Team (@SportsTeam_) March 2, 2022

Might be A few surprise features on

The record. Think rod stewart but

Younger and less Handsome. — Sports Team (@SportsTeam_) March 2, 2022

The band are also due to play this year’s BBC 6 Radio Music Festival.

The annual live music event is set to take place in multiple venues in Cardiff from April 1-3, marking the first in-person festival to be held by 6 Music since 2020. Last year’s event was digital-only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The likes of IDLES, Little Simz and Father John Misty are joined on the 6 Music Festival 2022 line-up by Pixies, Wet Leg, Beabadoobee, Cat Power, Johnny Marr, Self Esteem, Khruangbin, Bloc Party, Lucy Dacus and more.

This year’s festival will feature live performances, DJ sets, new music showcases, in conversation events and much more, with the event set to be broadcast on BBC Sounds, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

Reviewing Sports Team’s debut album, NME said: “They’ll get as much hate as they will adoration: you’re either with them or you’re not.

“Whichever side you come down on, having the singer of an indie band in 2020 sincerely saying he wants to play Knebworth feels like a refreshing shot in the arm for a genre whose mission statement has been ‘we make music for ourselves – if anyone else likes it, that’s a bonus’ for over a decade. Across ‘Deep Down Happy’, Sports Team show they’ve got the tunes to begin that journey in earnest.”