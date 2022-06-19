Sports Team think before they leap on wavy new track ‘Cool It Kid’

Sports Team have dropped off a new single, ‘Cool It Kid’ – check out the song’s video below.

Taken from the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Gulp!’, which is due out July 22 via Island Records (pre-order), ‘Cool It Kid’ – which also features Sorry’s Asha Lorenz – follows the release of recent singles ‘The Game’ and ‘R Entertainment’.

Born from the time the band spent living together in a house share in Camberwell, Sports Team’s new track taps into the frustrations of six people, no matter how much they love each other, driving each other mad by living in such close confines.

Speaking about the new single, the band said ‘Cool It Kid’ is about “getting too deep in your stress about stuff and sometimes saying to yourself, ‘You know what, maybe sometimes you should sit back and it’s best not to react on your intense irrational emotions.'”

Check out the new track below:

Sports Team’s last album was their debut release, 2020’s ‘Deep Down Happy’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Richards wrote: “They’ll get as much hate as they will adoration: you’re either with them or you’re not.

“Whichever side you come down on, having the singer of an indie band in 2020 sincerely saying he wants to play Knebworth feels like a refreshing shot in the arm for a genre whose mission statement has been ‘we make music for ourselves – if anyone else likes it, that’s a bonus’ for over a decade. Across ‘Deep Down Happy’, Sports Team show they’ve got the tunes to begin that journey in earnest.”

The indie rockers recently announced that they would be heading out on tour in support of ‘Gulp!’.

The band have an 11-date run lined up across the UK and Ireland between October 11 and 25, 2022. Ahead of that, they play 17 shows in the US from mid September until early October, with dates kicking off in Atlanta on September 16.

In the UK the band will play shows in Leeds Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton, Bristol, Norwich, London, Belfast and Dublin. Tickets are on sale now here.