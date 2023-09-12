Spotify denies “30-second trick” can make artists rich

Spotify has denied claims that users can repeatedly listen to their own uploaded 30-second song in order to receive monthly royalty payments.

As BBC News reports, finance analysts at JP Morgan had previously claimed that subscribers to the streaming service could make $1,200 (£960) a month by listening to their track on repeat for 24 hours a day.

The apparent trick suggested that Spotify’s royalty payment structure could be manipulated. However, the music platform’s CEO Daniel Ek has now said this is not how the app’s royalties function.