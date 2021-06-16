Spotify launch new Clubhouse-style feature, Greenroom

Spotify have announced the launch of a new Greenroom feature, a live audio platform similar to Clubhouse.

The news comes after the streaming services acquired the company behind audio app Locker Room back in March.

Greenroom will allow users to congregate in ‘rooms’ of up to 1,000 members, with the option to convert the conversations had in the space into podcasts.

A new blog post on their website explained: “Since bringing the Locker Room app into the fold, we’ve been working to expand its capabilities, with the goal of creating a live audio experience that will delight creators and listeners everywhere. And we wanted to do it with a Spotify twist that operated as an extension of the app already loved by 356 million listeners.

“Today, we’re making Spotify Greenroom available for the first time in its new form, available on iOS and Android in over 135 markets around the world. We’re building Greenroom with the creators and artists in mind who make Spotify great, optimising for interactivity and deep connections between participants in live rooms.”

The service have also launched the Spotify Creator Fund, which allows live audio creators on the platform to monetise their work. Users can sign up here.

In other news, Spotify are facing a probe by US Congress into its Discovery Mode feature, which allows artists to receive additional exposure for specific tracks through the platform’s recommendation algorithms.

A letter from officials dated June 2 airs concerns that Discovery Mode could encourage a “race to the bottom” wherein artists and their labels “feel compelled to accept lower royalties as a necessary way to break through an extremely crowded and competitive music environment”.