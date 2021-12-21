Spotify names aespa’s ‘Next Level’ as the best K-pop song of 2021

Spotify has unveiled its list of the 10 best K-pop songs of 2021, featuring hits by BTS, STAYC, ITZY and more.

Released earlier today (December 21), the list is lead by aespa’s viral hit single ‘Next Level’ at Number One. ‘Next Level’ is a remake of Aussie singer Aston’s 2019 song of the same name, which was featured on the soundtrack of the film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The top five also features songs from ITZY (‘In The Morning’), Weeekly (‘After School’) and TWICE (‘Alcohol Free’), rounding off with NCT Dream‘s ‘Hot Sauce’. Elsewhere on the Spotify best-of list includes BTS, ENHYPEN, STAYC and BLACKPINK‘s Rosé.

Did your favorite K-Pop song make the list? pic.twitter.com/Fk8fLHUXYn — Spotify (@Spotify) December 20, 2021

aespa’s ‘Next Level’ was also recently featured on NME‘s list of Best K-pop Songs of 2021, alongside ‘Savage’. Both songs made it into the Top 10, which also included hits by IU, STAYC, SHINee’s Key and more. The song also showed up on NME‘s list of Best Songs of 2021, at Number 45.

Earlier this week, the girl group also released their remake of S.E.S.’s ‘Dreams Come True’ as part of SM Entertainment’s new “Remastering Project”, Their rendition of the 1998 hit, alongside its ethereal music video, marks the first remake from the new “SM x YouTube Remastering Project”, which aims to reintroduce the history of K-pop to fans of the genre.

The remake was first announced in early November during a joint online press conference held by SM CEO Lee Sung-soo and YouTube Head of Music Partnerships (Greater China and Korea) Lee Sun. “We have tried to add our own colours to the original track,” revealed member Giselle, who was also present at the event.