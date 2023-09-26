Spotify will not ban music made by AI, says boss Daniel Ek

Spotify has no plans to completely ban AI-generated content from the platform, according to boss Daniel Ek.

Earlier this year, a fake collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd was removed from the streaming service as well as other sites like Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube. The song, titled ‘Heart On My Sleeve’, reportedly generated 20million streams overall in under 48 hours.

During a new interview with BBC News, Ek claimed there were valid uses of artificial intelligence in making music.

However, he said the technology should not be used to impersonate real artists without their consent – as was the case with the faux, unauthorised team-up between Drake and The Weeknd.

Ek said that the technique of using AI in music was likely to be debated for “many, many years” to come, and explained that he believes there are three “buckets” of AI use:

tools like auto-tune to improve music, which he believed were acceptable

tools that mimic human artists, which he said were not

a more contentious middle ground where music created by AI was clearly influenced by existing acts but did not directly impersonate them

When asked about the challenge the industry is facing in regulating the use of artificial intelligence, Ek responded: “It is going to be tricky.”