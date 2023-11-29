Spotify Wrapped 2023 launches – check out yours and the world’s most streamed artists and songs

The 2023 edition of Spotify Wrapped has been launched, revealing the most popular artists, songs, albums and podcasts in the UK and giving users special insight into their own listening habits.

Shared each year by the streaming platform, this latest edition introduces a range of new features and is available to access now via the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android) or on desktop by heading to the website.

As well as showing the usual insights into each user’s own listening habits, a new range of features have been rolled out for the 2023 edition too. These include a new section called ‘Me in 2023’ which reveals which one of the 12 listening styles best describes the way you listen on Spotify, and a new section called ‘Sound Town’, which matches you to a city based on your listening and shared artist affinity.

Pre-existing insights such as Top Five Genres and Top Five Artists have also been given a new design, and some of the most popular musicians of 2023 have recorded messages that will be played if they feature as one of your top artists.

An AI DJ feature has also been added to guide listeners through their personalised Wrapped – serving up a mix based on your taste and sharing commentary about some of your favourite artists, genres, songs and more. This will be available for the first week after Wrapped launches.

In the new statistics shared in Spotify Wrapped 2023, Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and Arctic Monkeys remain some of the most popular artists in the UK, and Dave, Miley Cyrus and SZA were among those who delivered some of the most popular tracks of the year.

Check out the top artists below and find a more detailed report here.

UK Most-Streamed Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Arctic Monkeys

5. Ed Sheeran

UK Most-Streamed Songs

1. ‘Sprinter’ – Dave and Central Cee

2. ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

3. ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

4. ‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’ – PinkPantheress

4. ‘Escapism’ – RAYE feat. 070 Shake

UK Most-Streamed Albums

1. ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift

2. ‘SOS’ – SZA

3. ‘Harry’s House’ – Harry Styles

4. ‘AM’ – Arctic Monkeys

5. ‘Lover’ – Taylor Swift

UK Most Popular Podcasts

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

3. Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

4. Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell

5. Call Her Daddy

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. The Weeknd

4. Drake

5. Peso Pluma

6. Feid

7. Travis Scott

8. SZA

9. Karol G

10. Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1. ‘Flowers’ –Miley Cyrus

2. ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

3. ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles

4. ‘Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)’ – Jung Kook, Latto

5. ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

6. ‘Cruel Summer’ – Taylor Swift

7. ‘Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)’ – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

8. ‘Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)’ –Rema, Selena Gomez

9. ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap, Shakira

10. ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

1. ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – Bad Bunny

2. ‘Midnights’ –Taylor Swift

3. ‘SOS’ – SZA

4. ‘Starboy’ – The Weeknd

5. ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO’ – KAROL G

6. ‘One Thing At A Time’ – Morgan Wallen

7. ‘Lover’ – Taylor Swift

8. ‘HEROES & VILLAINS’ – Metro Boomin

9. ‘GÉNESIS’ – Peso Pluma

10. ‘Harry’s House’ by Harry Styles

Top Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Huberman Lab

4. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

5. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

6. Crime Junkie

7. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

8. Serial Killers

9. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

10. TED Talks Daily

To celebrate the launch of Spotify Wrapped 2023 there will also be a unique live event held in London tomorrow night (November 30). The first of its kind, the one-off show will feature performances by Sam Smith, Chase & Status, Charli XCX, Raye and more, and will be broadcast live on TikTok from 8.30pm. Visit here to join the livestream.

In other Spotify news, earlier this month the streaming platform shared a new blog post, which noted several new policies introduced in the hopes of containing the volume of content on the platform and minimising the risks of fraud.