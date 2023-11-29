NewsMusic News

The Hives, Linkin Park, L.S. Dunes and more and more acts share their Spotify Wrapped 2023 stats

"We would mostly just like to thank you all for listening to the music. Thank you"

By Anagricel Duran
The Hives, L.S. Dunes and Mike Shinoda. Credit: Sergione Infuso, Daniel Boczarski and Simone Joyner via GETTY
Acts including The Hives, Linkin Park, L.S. Dunes and more have shared their Spotify Wrapped stats for 2023.

Taking to their official X/Twitter page, The Hives thanked all of their fans for tuning in and listening to their music this year. “Behold! The Hives on Spotify Wrapped,” began their message.

They continued: “The results are in! Music is finally measurable! The graphs are pointing up! Showing healthy growth across all platforms and engagement and stats this and that blah blah blah. We would mostly just like to thank you all for listening to the music. Thank you.”

Linkin Park also shared their love and support for their fans who helped them earn three billion streams this year with roughly 105.6 million listeners in 2023. “Thank you for your incredible support in 2023” they tweeted. Elsewhere, Mike Shinoda gave a shoutout to his fans who have supported his solo music this year by tweeting his Spotify Wrapped for Artists stats with the caption “Thank you all for a great 2023.”

L.S. Dunes took a moment to thank the “lost souls” who have streamed their music over 6.1 million times. “Thank you Lost Souls for listening to our music and supporting us this year. Excited for what’s next!,” they tweeted.

Other Spotify Wrapped stats have been shared by musicians including Papa Roach, We Came As Romans, Pantera, Emeli Sandé, Alice Cooper and others. See those below.

The official launch of Spotify Wrapped 2023 happened earlier today (November 29) revealing the most popular artists, songs, albums and podcasts in the UK and giving users special insight into their own listening habits.

The annual list, which allows fans to discover their own top lists from the year, sees  Taylor SwiftDrakeThe Weeknd and Arctic Monkeys remain some of the most popular artists in the UK. DaveMiley Cyrus and SZA were among those who delivered some of the most popular tracks of the year.

Fans can explore their own Spotify Wrapped experience and lists here.

‘Sprinter’ by Dave and Central Cee took the top spot as on the list for the UK’s Most-Streamed songs. Other tracks on the list included ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’,. ‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’ by PinkPantheress and  ‘Escapism’ by RAYE feat. 070 Shake.

Two of Swift’s albums – ‘Midnights’ and ‘Lover‘ – made it onto the list for the UK’s Most-Streamed Albums. Others include Harry Styles‘ ‘Harry’s House‘, SZA’s ‘SOS‘ and Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘AM‘.

