Spotify Wrapped: Indonesia’s most-streamed local artists in 2022

Spotify Wrapped has officially been unveiled for 2022, and Tulus has emerged as the most-streamed local artist in Indonesia.

The streaming platform’s annual account of listening statistics on various levels – ranging from personal to global – was released at 9pm today (November 30). While it is currently unclear just how many streams Tulus scored this year, a report from Antara News says Tulus has secured the top spot for most-streamed artist, song and album in Indonesia.

Tulus has also reportedly surpassed international artists as the most-listened artist in Indonesia on Spotify for the first time in seven years. This year also marks a second impressive feat for Tulus, who same in second last year after Pamungkas.

Tulus’ ‘Hati-Hati Di Jalan’ was the country’s most-streamed song followed by Feby Putri’s ‘Runtuh’, Keisya Levronka’s ‘Tak Ingin Usai’, Mahalini’s ‘Sisa Rasa’ and Troye Sivan’s ‘Angel Baby’ respectively.

More information on this year’s listening habits in Indonesia and Asia at large are expected to be revealed soon.

In 2021, Indonesia’s list of top five highest-streamed artists was completely dominated by singer-songwriters, with Pamungkas taking the lead, followed by Tulus, Nadin Amizah, Rizky Febian and Ardhito Pramono.

That same year, BTS emerged as Southeast Asia’s highest-streaming global artist in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The boy band’s stats dwarfed that of their runner-ups, namely Justin Bieber, who also appeared within the top five most-streamed artists of all six countries mentioned, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.