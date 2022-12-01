Spotify Wrapped: Malaysia’s most-streamed local artists in 2022

Spotify Wrapped has officially been unveiled for 2022, and Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza has emerged as the most-streamed local artist in Malaysia.

The streaming platform’s annual account of listening statistics on various levels – ranging from personal to global – was released at approximately 9PM yesterday (November 30). Per user Spotify Malaysia Chart Data on Twitter, Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza leads Malaysia’s top five most-streamed local artists, with pop-rock band Insomniacks and alt-rock veterans Hujan following in second and third places respectively. Completing the list are retro-rockers Kugiran Masdo and local rock icons Wings.

2022 marks Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza’s third consecutive year claiming the top position among the highest-streamed local artists in Malaysia on Spotify. She has consistently remained Malaysia’s top-streaming local artist since 2017, the trend only being broken in 2019 when rap collective K-Clique clinched the honour instead.

Overall, Taylor Swift has emerged as the country’s highest-streamed artist in 2022, with BTS, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and BLACKPINK following behind. 88rising star Joji‘s mega-hit ‘Glimpse Of Us’ also clinched the title of Malaysia’s highest-streamed song, with Troye Sivan‘s ‘Angel Baby’, Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’, Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ and Stephen Sanchez’ ‘Until I Found You’ as runner-ups.

More information about the highest-streamed artist across Asia has yet to be released.

In 2021, Malaysia saw rapper Yonnyboii, Naim Daniel, Hujan and singer-songwriter Haqiem Rusli following the veteran diva’s lead as Malaysia’s five highest-streamed local acts.

That same year, BTS emerged as Southeast Asia’s highest-streaming global artist in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The boy band’s stats dwarfed that of their runner-ups, namely Justin Bieber, who also appeared within the top five most-streamed artists of all six countries mentioned, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

In other Spotify Wrapped-related news, reggaeton giant Bad Bunny has emerged as the platform’s highest-streamed artist in 2022 across the globe, followed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Additionally, BTS has emerged as the highest-streamed K-pop artist on Spotify this year.