Spotify Wrapped: Singapore’s most-streamed local artists in 2022

Spotify Wrapped has officially been unveiled for 2022, and JJ Lin has emerged as the most-streamed local artist in Singapore.

The streaming platform’s annual account of listening statistics on various levels – ranging from personal to global – was released at approximately 9PM yesterday (November 30). The Singaporean mandopop star leads the country’s five most-streamed local artists, followed by Stefanie Sun, Gentle Bones and Tanya Chua. Rounding off the list is singer-producer Lullaboy, marking his first-ever appearance among the top five highest-streamed local artists on Spotify.

2022 marks the third consecutive year featuring JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, Gentle Bones and Tanya Chua. The fifth spot has been the only position in the top five highest-streamed local artists to switch hands over the past three years, with Benjamin Kheng and Jasmine Sokko occupying the spot in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Four of JJ Lin’s songs occupying the top positions in Spotify’s list of highest-streaming local tracks, namely in descending order: ‘那些你很冒險的夢’, ‘可惜沒如果’, ‘修煉愛情’ and ‘她說’. Occupying the list’s fifth spot is Sezairi’s ‘It’s You’, which became the first Singaporean song to hit 100 million streams on Spotify in March.

In 2021, JJ Lin was Singapore’s top-streaming artist, and was followed by Gentle Bones, Mandopop stars Tanya Chua and Stefanie Sun, and Benjamin Kheng of The Sam Willows’ fame.

The same year, BTS emerged as Southeast Asia’s highest-streaming global artist in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The boy band’s stats dwarfed that of their runner-ups, namely Justin Bieber, who also appeared within the top five most-streamed artists of all six countries mentioned, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

In other Spotify Wrapped-related news, reggaeton giant Bad Bunny has emerged as the platform’s highest-streamed artist in 2022 across the globe, followed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Additionally, BTS has emerged as the highest-streamed K-pop artist on Spotify this year.