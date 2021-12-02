Spotify Wrapped reveals the artists Southeast Asia users streamed most in 2021

Spotify Wrapped has arrived for 2021, with the streaming platform showing users their personal listening statistics for the year as well as the most-streamed acts in various countries across the world – including Southeast Asia.

BTS continued their trend of world domination from 2020 by becoming the year’s the most-streamed artist in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Their vast gulf in popularity was only rivalled by Justin Bieber, who appeared in the top five most-streamed artists lists in all six of the countries listed above. Other popular international artists in the region included Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

Over in the local artist rankings, Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas clinched the top spot over Tulus, Nadin Amizah, Rizky Febian, and Ardhito Pramono.

The Philippines’ Ben&Ben continued their unquestioned dominance in their home country, while Moira Dela Torre also retained her number 2 spot. Rapper Skusta Clee, singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo, and R&B singer Arthur Nery made up the rest of the top five.

JJ Lin was Singapore’s top local artist, followed by Gentle Bones. Both artists recently collaborated on the single ‘At Least I Had You’. The top five local artist list was rounded out by Mandopop stars Tanya Chua and Stefanie Sun, as well as The Sam Willows member Benjamin Kheng.

Malaysia saw superstar diva Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza sitting atop a list that includes hip-hop artist Yonnyboii, Naim Daniel, iconic alt-rockers Hujan, and singer-songwriter Haqiem Rusli.

Thailand’s Three Man Down came in just below BTS in the country’s overall list of top five most-streamed artists, and therefore retained their throne from 2020’s Wrapped. Billkin, Tilly Birds, Ink Waruntorn and pop duo SERIOUS BACON made up the rest of Thailand’s local rankings.

Over in Vietnam, Sơn Tùng M-TP also finished just below BTS in the top five most-streamed artist list for his country. This rocketed him to the number one spot in the local rankings, followed by fellow top five most-streamed artist Đen. Pop rockers Chillies, singer-songwriter Vũ., and V-Pop star Amee followed.

Globally, the top five most-streamed artists on Spotify for 2021 are Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber.