Squarepusher shares new single ‘Wendorlan’ and details upcoming album ‘Dostrotime’

Electronic music veteran Squarepusher announced details of a new album last week (January 26) and it’s previewed by new single, ‘Wendorlan’, which you can listen to below.

The 12-track album, called ‘Dostrotime’, will arrive on March 1 via Warp Records and will be available on double LP, CD and digital download. You can pre-order ‘Dostrotime’ here.

Speaking about the album (via The Quietus), Squarepusher said: “For me, the lockdown of 2020 will always stand out as a remarkable time partly for the viscerality of its terrors, but also because of its novel, eerie, sublime silence.”

“It afforded me (and no doubt other fortunate loners) a respite from the incessant distractions that can get in the way of important things such as doing nothing – or recording music.”

The visual for the ravey new song ‘Wendorlan’ was made by the producer, real name Tom Jenkinson, using an oscilloscope which he filmed in one take “using custom processing to generate the XY signal from components of track audio and control data” (via The Quietus).

Check it out here:

‘Dostrotime’ tracklist:

1. ‘Arkteon 1’

2. ‘Enbounce’

3. ‘Wendorlan’

4. ‘Duneray’

5. ‘Kronmec’

6. ‘Arkteon 2’

7. ‘Holorform’

8. ‘Akkranen’

9. ‘Stromcor’

10. ‘Domelash’

11. ‘Heliobat’

12. ‘Arkteon 3’

His first new music after almost half a decade away first arrived in 2020 via ‘Be Up A Hello’. For that album, Squarepusher said he’d “returned to using a bewildering array of vintage analogue and digital hardware, the same equipment that first helped him develop his sound in the early ’90s.”

After that, 2020’s’ album ‘Be Up A Hello‘ arrived and was followed up by an EP, ‘Lamental‘, which also arrived via Warp.

Last year, Squarepusher also appeared at Sydney’s Vivid Live, alongside the likes of Cat Power, Jaguar Jonze, Yaeji and many more.