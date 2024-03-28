St. Vincent announces 2024 ‘All Born Screaming’ North American tour

St. Vincent has unveiled her 2024 ‘All Born Screaming‘ North American tour – see all details below.

The musician recently announced her new album, which is set to be released on April 26 via Virgin Music/Fiction Records. ‘All Born Screaming’ will be the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed ‘Daddy’s Home’.

Now, St. Vincent has revealed a slate of North American tour dates for ‘All Born Screaming’, which will kick off in April this year. Starting in Ventura, California, St. Vincent will make her way through cities such as Vancouver, LA, and New York before finishing in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Spoon, Yves Tumour, Dorian Electra, Momma and Eartheater will also act as support guests throughout the tour.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (April 5) at 10am local time – get ready to nab your tickets here and see all dates below.

All Born Screaming Tour. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 5th at 10am local time. https://t.co/nIyRVBmKvw pic.twitter.com/uBItl8XBB5 — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) March 28, 2024

St. Vincent’s ‘All Born Screaming’ tour dates are:

MAY 2024

22 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater>

25 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic>

AUGUST 2024

8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater+

11 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum^

13 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory^

14 – Ogden, UT – Twilight Concert Series^

16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2024

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met*

10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount*

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount*

13 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem*

14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall#

16 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater#

20 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater#

with Spoon+

with Yves Tumour*

with Momma>

with Eartheater^

with Dorian Electra#

NME spoke to St. Vincent about her upcoming record last month, where she spoke to us about collaborating with Dave Grohl on lead single ‘Broken Man’. “From the beginning of the song, it’s a slow-burn,” she said.

“The shape of the song is climbing the mountain, because it just grows and grows. There are essentially three drummers on the track: the first part is my programming, the second part Mark Guiliana comes in, and then at the very end of the track – just when you think it can’t get any higher – Grohl comes in with this absolute reckless spirit and just takes it to the edge.”

We also caught up with her at the BRITs earlier this month, where she spoke of her love for The Last Dinner Party: “I came across them the same way everybody did, by checking out their debut album [‘Prelude To Ecstasy’],” she said, recalling how she first came across the British band.

“I love it, it’s adventurous, it’s romantic and dramatic… they’re doing great.”