St. Vincent says she would “probably be dead” without music

St. Vincent has said that she would “probably be dead” without music.

In a new interview with the BBC, the artist, AKA Annie Clark, was asked how her life would’ve been different had she not been making music now.

“I’d probably be dead,” Clark said, adding: “Dead literally or dead inside.”

“I mean, no,” she continued “after a pause,” the BBC notes. “I’m sure I would have had more fortitude and figured something out.

“But let me just say I’m very glad. I’m very lucky that I get to play music for a living.”

Earlier this week Clark shared ‘Down’, another song from her forthcoming sixth album ‘Daddy’s Home‘.

Clark’s latest single came with a video she co-directed with Bill Benz, which features the artist in her “full Candy Darling morning-after regalia”.

‘Down’ follows ‘Pay Your Way In Pain‘ and ‘The Melting Of The Sun‘, which were released in March and April respectively. ‘Daddy’s Home’ is set for release tomorrow (May 14).

Reviewing Clark’s latest release, NME said: “Annie Clark has become a bourbon-swigging rockstar in a power suit and Hunter S. Thompson shades, channelling ‘70s funk and dirty New York grit…

“…‘Daddy’s Home’ is Clark’s most welcoming record yet, defined by an arch humour which also brings its listeners closer than ever, and filled with compassion for the characters who dwell within it.”