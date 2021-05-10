St. Vincent shares ‘Daddy’s Home’-inspired playlist with commentary

St. Vincent aka Annie Clark has shared a ‘Daddy’s Home’-inspired playlist along with some commentary behind her choices – you can listen to the playlist below.

The “enhanced playlist” was inspired by her upcoming album ‘Daddy’s Home’ – which is released this Friday (May 14) – for Spotify.

Some of the songs include Madonna’s ‘Papa Don’t Preach’, The Notorious B.I.G’s ‘Big Poppa’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Daddy Lessons’.

You can listen to the playlist below:

In the exclusive interview clips with Clark, she explains the inspiration behind the playlist and “what it means to be Daddy.”

As reported in Rolling Stone, Clark says: “Daddy represents to me, in the context of ‘Daddy’s Home’, a personal transformation.

“There’s a literal father, sure, but it’s also about me transforming into Daddy…[You must] become yourself and very comfortable in your own skin. You gotta walk around with that BDE. That Big Daddy Energy.”

Spotify will release some further clips of Clark’s commentary when the album is released this Friday.

Speaking to NME around the release of the first single from ‘Daddy’s Home’, ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’, Clark explained that the LP was inspired by her father’s release from prison for white-collar crime, as well as his vinyl collection from the ’70s.

“One of the things about ‘Daddy’s Home’ is that there is a literal and autobiographical element to it, but also I’m daddy now!” Clark said. “I have shit to do, I have responsibilities and this world that I’ve created.

“I always think of the Picasso quote: ‘Art is a lie that makes us realise the truth’. These stories are things that I’ve lived and ways that I feel. It’s hard for me to parcel out what is what. I just make the world. I don’t think too much about compartmentalising it.”