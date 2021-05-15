St. Vincent has shared a new enhanced version of new album ‘Daddy’s Home’, as well as her own newspaper.

The extended version of Annie Clark’s new album and the publication of the St. Vincent Gazette both come in association with Spotify.

The new publication can be read online here. A note on its front page reads: “Breakfast is served. Pour your cereal and unfold the St. Vincent Gazette as a companion piece to Daddy’s Home.”

The enhanced version of the album, meanwhile, follows the recent release of a ‘Daddy’s Home’-inspired playlist from the singer, which featured Madonna’s ‘Papa Don’t Preach’, The Notorious B.I.G’s ‘Big Poppa’, Beyoncé’s ‘Daddy Lessons’ and more.

Included on the extended version are stories from the creation of the album and more. Listen to that below.

Reviewing ‘Daddy’s Home’, which came out yesterday (May 14), NME wrote: “‘Daddy’s Home’ is Clark’s most welcoming record yet, defined by an arch humour which also brings its listeners closer than ever, and filled with compassion for the characters who dwell within it.”

In a recent Big Read cover story with NME, Clark opened up about the inspiration of her father’s imprisonment and release on her upcoming new album ‘Daddy’s Home’. Her father was jailed in 2010 for his role in a $43million ‘pump-and-dump’ stock manipulation scheme, and was then freed in 2019.

Speaking about how it shaped some of the themes of the record, she said: “I wanted to tell stories of flawed people doing their best to survive, and write about the human condition with humour, compassion, and a lack of judgement. Nobody’s perfect and people make mistakes and people can transform and people can change. If we don’t think that’s possible, then I don’t know what we’re doing.”