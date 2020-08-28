St Vincent teams up with X Japan’s Yoshiki on new rendition of ‘New York’

St Vincent has teamed up with X Japan singer Yoshiki to debut a new take on her 2017 track, ‘New York’.

The new version of the ‘MASSEDUCATION’ track is injected with a classical twist, with the singer’s vocals bolstered by Yoshiki’s striking strings.

The singer, real name Annie Clark, said: “It was an honor to work with the amazing YOSHIKI on this new version of ‘New York’. Yoshiki’s arrangement added to the song in the way time or distance transform longtime friends or relationships: the original is still recognizable, but subtly and significantly altered.”

Yoshiki said: “As an artist, I admire how St.Vincent approaches music in an innovative and courageous way. Her music breaks the boundaries of genres, which is a mindset I can completely relate to.

“My band X Japan played the Coachella Festival in 2018 at the same time that St.Vincent performed, but at that time we didn’t meet. But this year, through mutual friends, we were introduced.

“In terms of ‘New York’, it’s a great song to start with, and I’m grateful that she trusted me to fully rearrange the song with my classical approach. I hope St Vincent’s fans enjoy it, and that my fans will too.”

Earlier this month, St Vincent shared an old video of herself covering Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’ during a pre-show warm-up

Filmed backstage during one of the dates on her 2017 Fear The Future solo tour, St. Vincent – real name Annie Clark – revisited the days before the coronavirus pandemic, sharing her acoustic rendition of the metal band’s 1998 single.