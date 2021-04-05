St. Vincent gets a new signature guitar model ahead of new album release

St. Vincent’s signature guitar has gotten a new model in the lead-up to the singer’s forthcoming album, ‘Daddy’s Home’.

Manufactured by Ernie Ball Music Man, the new model, known as ‘Goldie’, comes in three colours on an Okoume body and offers similar specs to previous models, including custom parchment control knobs, pearl tuning keys and custom in-lays.

The 2021 model also features stainless steel frets, chrome hardware and a redesigned three-ply parchment pickguard. The guitar is available from June.

The guitar was also seen during St. Vincent’s recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she performed the only two singles released from the forthcoming LP thus far, ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’ and ‘The Melting of the Sun’.

‘Daddy’s Home’, St. Vincent’s sixth studio album, will be released next month through Loma Vista, following on from her 2017 record, ‘MASSEDUCTION’.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, the singer – real name Annie Clark – explained why she incorporated the ’70s sound she grew up listening to into her new record.

“The whole vibe of this – maybe accidentally, maybe subconsciously on purpose – is just about people playing music,” she said.

“It’s not about big razzle-dazzle video screens and high concept technology, it’s actually the opposite. Can you play, and can you perform, and can you let people into that space? Can we all go somewhere together, just on the soundwaves.”