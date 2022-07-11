Starlito shares new ‘Gas Prices Freestyle’ bemoaning petrol price surge

Starlito has shared a new freestyle called ‘Gas Prices Freestyle’, in which he bemoans the global surge in petrol prices – listen to it below.

The track is taken from the Nashville rapper’s new collaborative mixtape with Troy Money but sees him performing solo.

On the new track, Starlito discusses the rise of petrol prices across the world, rapping: “You n****s so broke can’t even fix it / It’s a shame what you do.”

Gas prices in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe have been steadily rising in recent weeks, with 40 per cent of the vital Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia cut off to Europe and the UK.

From today (July 11), the Russia to Germany pipeline is set to undergo planned maintenance work, with concerns over prolonged struggles with supplies.

Listen to the new freestyle from Starlito below.

‘Gas Prices Freestyle’ appears on ‘Cheap Phones & Turkey Bags’, the new collaborative mixtape between Starlito and Troy Money.

Also featuring on the 16-track mixtape are EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Don Trip, Paul Wall, West Hustleman, Red Dot and more.

Across a 20-year career, Starlito has released tens of mixtapes, including joint projects with Don Trip (including two tapes as Step Brothers), MobSquadNard, TrapperMan Dale and more.

His last project, ‘Paternity Leave’ came out in 2020.