Stars and Rabbit announce ‘On Different Days’ virtual performance

Indonesian indie duo Stars and Rabbit have announced a new virtual performance.

The duo took to Instagram today (June 28) to announce the performance, which is in support of the band’s recently released album ‘On Different Days’ and will take place on Thursday, July 1.

Per the band’s social media post, the performance will stream live from Jakarta, and will be available on YouTube for free viewing. The ‘On Different Days’ concert is set to stream at 7pm WIB (8pm SGT).

Advertisement

The virtual concert, per a press release, will see the duo of Elda Suryani and Didit Saad perform a selection of tracks from their latest album live from their living room in Jakarta.

“Ideally we would’ve come to your city and played in front of you and hugged it all out on you,” says Elda. “Until then, on different days like these, we’re still going to play for you and hug you, coming live from another world through a screen in front of you.”

The performance will also feature Andi Irfanto on drums and Adam Armynhatta on bass.

Stars and Rabbit released the album ‘On Different Days’ on Friday, June 25. The eight-track record was distributed internationally through Japan’s Big Romantic Records and UK’s Trapped Animal Records.

‘On Different Days’ explores themes of isolation and self-reliance throughout the pandemic, but also recognises the communities that have sustained them.

Advertisement

Stars and Rabbit announced the album in April when they released its first single ‘Merry Alone’. Earlier this month, the duo shared a live performance of ‘Pretty Anticipated’, the penultimate track on the album.

Prior to the release of ‘On Different Days’, Stars and Rabbit released their 2020 album ‘Rainbow Aisle’ and a collaborative album with Bottlesmoker entitled ‘Pieces That Fit’.

In August last year, the duo performed three tracks from ‘Rainbow Aisle’ for NME Home Sessions.