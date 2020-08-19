Watch Indonesia folk pop duo Stars And Rabbit perform for NME Home Sessions

Indonesian folk pop duo Stars And Rabbit are laying low after a busy first few months of 2020. In January, they released a joint album with their compatriots Bottlesmoker, and a month later followed up with their own record, ‘Rainbow Aisle’ – while touring Taiwan, Japan and Indonesia.

To mark the launch of NME Asia today, Elda Suryani and Didit Saad – who hail from Yogyakarta – gave their very first homebound performance during the pandemic, airing three tracks from ‘Rainbow Aisle’ for NME Home Sessions from their cosy living room in Jakarta: ‘Illusory Utopia’, ‘In The Meantime’ and ‘Naked King’.

Though Stars And Rabbit are beloved in Asia for their exciting live shows, the duo are just as charming without the backing of a band or stage production. Armed with just a laptop, guitar and pedalboard, Saad supplies catchy, textured instrumentation and the occasional solo, while Suryani sings and – from her perch on a worn casket – dances to the upbeat music.

Watch the full performance by Stars And Rabbit above, and check back on NME soon for more Home Sessions from artists around the world.