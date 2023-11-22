Starsailor announce 2024 UK tour and new album ‘Where The Wild Things Grow’

Starsailor have announced a 2024 UK tour, alongside news of an upcoming album titled ‘Where The Wild Things Grow’.

The band – consisting of frontman James Walsh, bassist James Stelfox, keyboardist Barry Westhead and drummer Ben Byrne – will kick off the tour on March 22 at the Par Hall in Warrington. From there, they will make stops in Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Leeds, and Amsterdam. The final show will take place on April 12 at La Madeleine in Brussels.

The tour is in support of the band’s sixth LP ‘Where The Wild Things Grow’ which is set for release on March 22. Those who pre-order the album from the band’s official site will be able to access ticket pre-sale for the tour. General sale will commence on Friday, November 24 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

Discussing the tour in a press release, Walsh said: “It’s going to be amazing to let the songs from ‘Where The Wild Things Grow’ carefully crafted in the studio, come to life in a live setting alongside the old songs you know & love. This is where the hard work of getting these songs up to the standard of what we’ve done before will pay off & we can’t wait!”

Starsailor 2024 UK tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

22 – Warrington, Parr Hall

APRIL 2024

3 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute

4 – Bristol, UK, O2 Academy

5 – Edinburgh, UK, Queen’s Hall

6 – Sunderland, UK, The Fire Station

8 – Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club

9 – Brighton, UK, Concorde 2

11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg OZ

12 – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeleine

The band are currently on tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their ‘Silence Is Easy LP. The album – originally released in 2003 – was the second studio album to be released by the English band, and a longtime favourite among fans. Visit here for any last minute tickets and visit here to see a full list of dates.

Back in 2021, Walsh spoke about his infamous spat with Oasis in 2002. Reflecting on the feud in NME’s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, the frontman recalled how he got into a row with Noel Gallagher backstage at the T In The Park festival.

“It was a mad time and the only period in our lives when we were all over the tabloids, and it was a fuss over nothing,” he said, explaining why the incident emerged.

“We’ve done gigs with Liam since,” he added. “I’m not sure how Noel feels about it, but we’ve definitely made up with Liam anyway!”

That same year also saw Starsailor celebrate two decades since their debut album, ‘Love Is Here’. To mark the event, the band announced a 20th-anniversary edition of the album, which featured previously unreleased covers, rarities and re-recorded tracks. They also launched a UK tour for the occasion.