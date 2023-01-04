Statue of Rammstein’s Till Lindemann reportedly stolen in Germany

A statue of Rammstein‘s Till Lindemann has reportedly been stolen in Germany less than 24 hours after it was erected.

The statue was put up in the city of Rostock, Germany, near the neighbourhood of Evershagen where the Rammstein frontman grew up, in honour of his 60th birthday.

Loudwire reports that the Rostock police were reportedly alerted to the theft around 10AM CET and they are currently looking for witnesses who might have seen the theft happen.

A similar incident happened three-and-a-half years before, where a statue of Rostock-born rapper Marteria, was broken off and stolen two days after it was erected. Fans left flowers on the remains of the statue – only its feet were left – following its demolition. It was designed by Roxxy, the same artist who designed the Till Lindemann statue.

Rammstein released their eight studio album ‘Zeit’ last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “‘Zeit’ might be a more reflective album than previous Rammstein records, but it’s still an energetic, swaggering beast. Nearly 30 years into their career, the band remain as ambitious and as fiery as ever with their nightmarish, industrial rock sounding as daring as ever.”

The Neue Deutsche Harte band will be touring European stadiums this year – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

MAY 2023

22 – Vilnius, Vingio Parkas

27 – Helsinki, Olympiastadion

28 – Helsinki, Olympiastadion

JUNE

2 – Odense,Dyrskueplads

7 – Munich, Olympiastadion

8 – Munich, Olympiastadion

14 – Trenčín, Airport

17 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf

18 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf

23 – Madrid, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

26 – Lisbon, Estádio Da Luz

JULY

1 – Padova, Stadio Euganeo

6 – Groningen, Stadspark

11 – Budapest, Puskás Aréna

15 – Berlin, Olympiastadion

16 – Berlin, Olympiastadion

22 – Paris, Stade de France

26 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion

30 – Chorzów, Stadion Śląski

AUGUST

4 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium