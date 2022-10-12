STAYC announce fanmeet in Manila, tease fanmeets for Jakarta and Taiwan

Kpop girl group STAYC have announced their first-ever fanmeeting in the Philippines, with additional fanmeets in Indonesia and Taiwan teased.

The group’s inaugural Manila outing was revealed by Neuwave Productions on October 11 alongside a poster that noted the details for the Jakarta and Taiwan dates will be coming soon. The Manila fanmeet will take place on December 3, though the organisers have not revealed additional details including venue and ticketing.

SWITHs, are you ready to fall in love? Let's all fall in love with @STAYC_official as they fly to Manila for their FIRST FAN MEETING! Catch them live on December 3, 2022. Don't miss the chance to meet STAYC up close. 💛#STAYCinManila #Neuwaveevent pic.twitter.com/ksQyrVlwba — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) October 11, 2022

STAYC released their mini-album ‘We Need Love’ earlier this year in July. The project features a total of four tracks, namely title track ‘Beautiful Monster’, ‘I Like It’, ‘Love’ and a TAK remix of the girl group’s previous title track ‘RUN2U’, taken from their February mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’. The group previously described ‘We Need Love’ as “less like idol music”, though NME found the effort to be lacking in a three-out-of-five star review.

Noting that the group “may have played it safe” on the record, writer Tanu I. Raj added that while the songs have individual strengths, ‘We Need Love’ “leaves much to be desired as a whole”.

STAYC’s sophomore mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ conversely received high praise, with NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo praising the effort as “a mature, ambitious return that ups the ante” and is “not just a demonstration of where their growth has taken them, but a promise to constantly up the ante”.

In an interview with NME earlier this year in March, Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J discussed their rapid rise to fame, with Sieun admitting, “I think about whether we’ll be able to deliver to our fans as much as we prepared, and if we’ll be able to promote successfully and show STAYC’s growth.”

However, the STAYC main vocalist was optimistic about the group’s future, stating, “It’s not too difficult or heavy to carry, so there isn’t anything I feel that I need to ‘overcome’. Our members all just have to trust ourselves and each other – and leave the results up to our efforts and luck!”