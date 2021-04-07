Watch STAYC’s vibrant teaser for new single ‘ASAP’

STAYC have unveiled a colourful new teaser for their upcoming single ‘ASAP’.

The song is set to appear on the K-pop rookie girl group’s sophomore single album ‘STAYDOM’, out tomorrow (April 8). In the teaser clip, the six members rock different vibrant hair colours and dance on a pastel film set. “I think you’re really cool,” STAYC’s Yoon says to the camera before the beat kicks in.

The video is the latest in a series of teasers the girl group have released in the lead-up to their new project. STAYC began teasing their comeback on March 22 with a 10-second video snippet.

In the clip, one of the members says, “I hope someone to show up as soon as possible”. It’s then followed with flashes of half of the girls’ faces with simultaneous chatter in the background.

The six-member group’s first-ever comeback was confirmed last month, after their agency High Up Entertainment revealed in a call with South Korea media that “STAYC will make their comeback in April, and they have finished filming their music video,” as reported by Soompi.

STAYC, short for Star To A Young Culture, originally made their debut in November 2020 with the single album ‘Star To A Young Culture’, featuring title track ‘So Bad’. The album peaked at number six on the Gaon Album Chart, while ‘So Bad’ reached number 159 on the Digital Chart.

The group, consisting of members Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J, are the pet project of hitmaking producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung, known for hits like TWICE’s ‘Cheer Up’ and Apink’s ’Dumhdurum’.