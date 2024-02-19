Watch STAYC cover Sezairi’s ‘It’s You’ at Singapore concert

K-pop girl group STAYC recently surprised Singaporean fans with a cover of local singer Sezairi‘s hit single ‘It’s You’.

Over the weekend (February 16), STAYC held their first-ever concert in the city state of Singapore at The Star Theatre, as part of their ongoing 2023 to 2024 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour.

The girl group had reportedly introduced Sezairi’s 2018 single ‘It’s You’ as a “famous song”, per Bandwagon, before calling their cover as a gift to their Singaporean fans. ‘It’s You’ is notably Sezairi’s most popular song, with over 180million streams on Spotify.

My jaw DROPPED when STAYC said they had a surprise for Singapore and started singing Sezairi's 'It's You'.#TEENFRESH #STAYCinSG #STAYC pic.twitter.com/hRvIuJDjGy — B. (@B_nrubear) February 16, 2024

Sezairi has since reacted to STAYC’s cover of ‘It’s You’, describing it as “SICKKKKKK” on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

In other STAYC news, the girl group have been announced as one of three K-pop artists who will be releasing a special series of covers to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Spotify’s ‘K-Pop ON!’ playlist. The six-member group will drop their cover on March 15.

The first group to release a cover for the series were ENHYPEN, who remade BTS’ breakout single ‘I Need U’. In an interview with NME, the septet said that they viewed their renditions as “an opportunity for fans to see our new side”.

Meanwhile, KCON Hong Kong 2024 has announced the artist line-up for its upcoming event in March, featuring ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE and more. Tickets for the K-pop festival are on sale now, with prices ranging from HK$988 to HK$2,688.