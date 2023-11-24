Watch STAYC cover Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ live in London

K-pop girl group STAYC recently covered Spice Girls‘ ‘Wannabe’ during a show in London.

STAYC performed in the UK capital as part of the line-up of the ‘Korea On Stage in London’ concert, which took place on November 8. The show also featured appearances from ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR and more.

Footage from the concert has since been released on YouTube by South Korean TV network KBS, and features STAYC covering the iconic 1996 hut ‘Wannabe’ by English girl group Spice Girls.

Advertisement

“If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends / Make it last forever, friendship never ends / If you wanna be my lover, you have got to give / Taking is too easy, but that’s the way it is,” STAYC sing on the faithful cover.

Elsewhere during their appearance at ‘Korea On Stage in London’, STAYC also performed four of their singles: ‘Teddy Bear’, ‘Poppy’, ‘Bubble’ and ‘RUN2U’.

Meanwhile, STAYC are also currently between stops of their ongoing 2023 and 2024 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour. The girl group had wrapped up the US leg of the tour in October, and are set to perform shows in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore next year.

In other K-pop news, BLACKPINK were recently presented with honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medals by King Charles, which were “in recognition of their role as Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have added new dates their ‘Fate’ world tour, which will now run into February 2024.