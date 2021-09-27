Watch STAYC cover songs by The Kid LAROI, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin in new medley

Rising K-pop girl group STAYC have shared their renditions of hits by The Kid LAROI, Ed Sheeran and more in a medley of popular songs worldwide.

STAYC recently featured in 1TheK’s ‘W.W.C’ series, which sees K-pop artists covering current chart-toppers from around the world. The six-member act split up in pairs and trios to take on a total of eight tracks in various languages, from English to Thai to Portuguese.

Vocalist Sieun and leader Sumin kicked things off with their rendition of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s hit collaboration ‘STAY’, which is currently topping charts in Australia and Canada. Next, Sumin teams up with members Isa and J to take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’, representing the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere in the clip, STAYC also performed Måneskin’s viral TikTok song ‘Beggin’’, BTS’ ‘Butter’, and JJ Lin and Anne-Marie collaboration ‘Bedroom’, representing Italy, South Korea and Singapore respectively. The girl group also tried their hand singing in Thai for their cover of 4EVE’s ‘Test Me’ and Portuguese for Luísa Sonza’s ‘Penhasco’.

Earlier this month, the rookie K-pop act released their first-ever mini-album ‘Stereotype’, alongside its lead single of the same name. In a recent interview with Weverse magazine, the members of STAYC each shared why the track was meaningful to them.

“The song has a message that we should break away from stereotypes and prejudices against ourselves, and consider people’s inner thoughts and true feelings instead of just judging them on their appearances,” said vocalist Yoon, who shared that the song had “snuck up” on her.

STAYC had previously revealed that ‘Stereotype’ was specifically written for the group even before they had debuted. “The road ahead of me as a trainee was still uncertain and there were a lot of tough days,” Se-eun told Weverse.

“I listened to that song whenever I was having a hard time, but then I mostly forgot about what was bothering me, maybe because the song’s so cheery. So I want to comfort listeners by playing them this song and showing them our lively energy.”